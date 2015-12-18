NEW DELHI Dec 18 The Indian government on Friday lowered its growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2016 to 7-7.5 percent from 8.1-8.5 percent estimated in February.

The revision came after Asia's third-largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the first half of the 2015/16 fiscal year.

In its mid-year economic review presented in parliament, the finance ministry said though the economy has made considerable progress, yet challenges remain. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)