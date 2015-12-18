NEW DELHI Dec 18 India's economic growth in the next financial year starting April is not likely to be significantly greater than the growth in the current fiscal year, the finance ministry said in a report.

The government on Friday lowered its growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2016 to 7-7.5 percent from 8.1-8.5 percent estimated in February.

The revision came after Asia's third-largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the first half of the 2015/16 fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)