BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Dec 3 Morgan Stanley has raised India's FY13 GDP growth forecast to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent, citing better-than-expected GDP growth for the September quarter and also the stabilization in non-agriculture growth indicators.
India's economy grew 5.3 percent from a year earlier in the July-September period, provisional GDP data showed on Friday.
The investment bank also said it thinks non-agriculture GDP growth has bottomed. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.