MUMBAI Dec 3 Morgan Stanley has raised India's FY13 GDP growth forecast to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent, citing better-than-expected GDP growth for the September quarter and also the stabilization in non-agriculture growth indicators.

India's economy grew 5.3 percent from a year earlier in the July-September period, provisional GDP data showed on Friday.

The investment bank also said it thinks non-agriculture GDP growth has bottomed. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)