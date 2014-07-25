NEW DELHI, July 25 The new Indian government has not decided its stance on a policy in place to allow foreign direct investment in supermarkets, trade minister Nirmala Sitharaman told lawmakers in a written reply in Parliament on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government opposes the policy put in place by its predecessor to allow foreign supermarkets to operate in India. But the new administration has not been clear whether it will revoke the policy.

