MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The new government has not decided its stance on a policy in place to allow foreign direct investment in supermarkets, trade minister Nirmala Sitharaman told lawmakers in a written reply in Parliament on Friday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government opposes the policy put in place by its predecessor to allow foreign supermarkets to operate in India. But the new administration has not been clear whether it will revoke the policy.
TOKYO Oil prices edged lower on Monday, undermined by a weak manufacturers survey out of China, and despite talk that OPEC-led crude oil output cuts could be extended when oil priducers meet later this month.