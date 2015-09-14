NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.66 percent in August, government data showed on Monday.

The reading was almost in line with 3.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. July's print was downwardly revised to 3.69 percent from 3.78 percent earlier.

Retail food inflation for last month came in at 2.20 percent, higher than 2.15 percent in July. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)