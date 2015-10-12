Oct 12 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened to 4.41 percent in September, compared with 3.66 percent a month ago, government data showed on Monday. Economists had forecast consumer inflation to rise 4.3 percent last month. Retail food inflation for September came in at 3.88 percent, higher than a provisional 2.20 percent in August. India's central bank estimates retail inflation to be at 5.8 percent in January 2016. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Sept Aug Pct Change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 131.2 130.3 0.69 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 120.5 120.6 0.08 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 127.3 126.6 0.55 HOUSING 10.07 121.6 120.9 0.57 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 132.1 131.2 0.68 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 117.5 117.2 0.25 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 125.4 124.8 0.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)