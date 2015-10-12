BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Oct 12 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened to 4.41 percent in September, compared with 3.66 percent a month ago, government data showed on Monday. Economists had forecast consumer inflation to rise 4.3 percent last month. Retail food inflation for September came in at 3.88 percent, higher than a provisional 2.20 percent in August. India's central bank estimates retail inflation to be at 5.8 percent in January 2016. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Sept Aug Pct Change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 131.2 130.3 0.69 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 120.5 120.6 0.08 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 127.3 126.6 0.55 HOUSING 10.07 121.6 120.9 0.57 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 132.1 131.2 0.68 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 117.5 117.2 0.25 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 125.4 124.8 0.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)