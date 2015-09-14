Sept 14 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.66 percent in August, government data showed on Monday. The reading was almost in line with 3.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. July's print was downwardly revised to 3.69 percent from 3.78 percent earlier. Retail food inflation for last month came in at 2.20 percent, higher than 2.15 percent in July. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Aug July Pct Change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 130.3 128.2 1.64 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 120.5 120.1 0.33 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 126.5 126.1 0.32 HOUSING 10.07 120.9 119.9 0.83 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 131.1 130.4 0.54 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 117.2 117.2 ---- GENERAL INDEX 100.00 124.7 123.6 0.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)