Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Friday and said further rate increases may not be warranted, with future policy actions likely to respond to risks to growth. The RBI kept its policy lending rate, the repo rate , unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent. The central bank also left unchanged the banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR), the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, as well as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities. The cash reserve ratio stands at 6 percent, while the statutory liquidity ratio stands at 24 percent. -- Timeline on repo -- Timeline on CRR -- Timeline on SLR Following is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: www.rbi.org.in. (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)