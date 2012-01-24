Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 basis points in a move aimed at easing tight liquidity in the banking system. The RBI's policy lending rate, the repo rate, was left at 8.5 percent, in line with expectations, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent. The central bank cut the CRR, the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, to 5.5 percent from 6 percent. It left the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent. -- Timeline for repo rate changes -- Timeline for CRR changes -- Timeline for SLR changes Following is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: www.rbi.org.in. (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)