NEW DELHI The economy is likely to grow in the range of 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2012, sharply lower than the original estimate of 9 percent, a mid-year review of the Indian economy tabled by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in parliament showed on Friday.

Following are the highlights from the review:

GROWTH

* 2011/12 GDP growth seen at 7.5 pct (+/- 0.25 pct).

PUBLIC FINANCES

* Meeting 2011/12 fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP "will not be easy".

* Determined to keep overshooting of 2011/12 fiscal deficit target to a minimum level.

* Consolidated fiscal deficit may be marginally up than the target of 6.8 pct of GDP.

* Global economic uncertainty risk may impact India's tax receipts in 2011/12.

* Higher government expenditure due to rising subsidy bill needs policy initiatives.

* Decline in small savings collection has impacted government's cash management.

INFLATION

* Some easing of inflation has started and is expected to continue.

* Medium-term supply-side measures to address bottlenecks crucial.

* Overall headline inflation likely to decline from December; expects fiscal year to end with 7 percent inflation.

* Global slowdown could cool fuel, commodity prices, partially offsetting weak rupee's impact on imports.

DIVESTMENT

* Achieving state-run firms' stake sale target of 400 billion rupees in 2011/12 will be a stiff task.

* Government likely to complete share sale of SAIL (SAIL.NS), ONGC (ONGC.NS), BHEL (BHEL.NS) by end-March 2012.

WEAK RUPEE

* Recent rupee depreciation may be seen as a lagged correction.

* Intervention in the local forex market should be limited, confined to controlling volatility, and not to alter the trend.

EXPORTS

* If situation in the U.S., EU worsens, services exports could be affected.

EXTERNAL DEBT

* External debt continues to remain within manageable limits.

