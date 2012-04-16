MUMBAI, April 16 India's central bank said
inflation was likely to remain near current levels during the
fiscal year, with risks still to the upside, sounding a cautious
note a day before it is expected to cut its policy interest rate
for the first time in three years.
Earlier on Monday, India reported annual wholesale price
index (WPI) inflation for March at 6.89 percent,
mainly driven by higher food prices, exceeding forecasts.
"While inflation has moderated, risks to inflation are still
on the upside," the Reserve Bank of India said in a report.
"Monetary policy would ... need to support growth without
risking external balance or inflation by excessively fuelling
demand," the report said.
The Reserve Bank of India has left interest rates on hold
after raising them 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011.
It disappointed many investors a month ago when it left rates
unchanged, accompanied by strong anti-inflationary comments.
On Monday, the central bank said inflationary drivers
remain, with inflation "likely to remain sticky at about current
levels" in the fiscal year that started this month.
"Price pressures persist with considerable suppressed
inflation in oil, electricity, coal and fertilisers, (and) the
incomplete pass through of rupee depreciation," it said.
The government heavily subsidises fuel and fertilisers, and
is expected eventually to free up fuel prices in order to ease
its fiscal burden, which would add to inflation.
Most analysts polled by Reuters last week expected the RBI
to begin its easing cycle on Tuesday with a 25 basis point cut
in the policy repo rate to 8.25 percent, while a
minority expected it to bring down the cash reserve ratio
for banks by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent.
An RBI survey of economists forecast the Indian economy to
grow at 7.2 percent in the fiscal year that began on April 1,
little changed from the 7.3 percent forecast in the last survey
three months ago.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy slowed to 6.1 percent
in the three months to December, the weakest in nearly three
years. The government has forecast growth in the fiscal year
that ended on March 31 to dip below 7 percent for the first time
in three years.