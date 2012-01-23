MUMBAI Jan 23 India's central bank said
the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but also
warned of upward risks to inflation, a day before it is widely
expected to keep policy interest rates on hold.
The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold in
December after raising them 13 times between March 2010 and
October 2011.
Economists say it may choose to cut the cash reserve ratio
(CRR), the share of deposits banks must maintain
hold with the central bank, from 6 percent, to ease tight
liquidity, at its review on Tuesday.
"Upside risks to inflation persist from insufficient supply
responses, exchange rate pass-through, suppressed inflation and
an expansionary fiscal stance," the RBI said in its quarterly
review of macroeconomic and monetary developments.
The rupee depreciated by 16 percent against the dollar in
2011, putting upward pressure on prices of imported goods.
Annual headline inflation, as measured by the wholesale
price index, slowed to a two-year low of 7.47
percent in December. But manufactured products inflation edged
up from the previous month, reinforcing expectations the RBI
will leave rates on hold even though growth is slowing.
India's economy is expected to struggle to grow by about 7
percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, far slower than
the previous year's 8.5 percent growth.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Aradhana Aravindan)