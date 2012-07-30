MUMBAI, July 30 India's central bank painted a
gloomy picture of the country's economy on Monday, citing both a
sluggish growth outlook and persistent inflation, a day before
it is expected to hold interest rates steady for the second time
in two months.
The Reserve Bank of India also maintained pressure on the
deficit-strapped government to cut subsidies and invest more to
stimulate growth.
"The near-term outlook on inflation continues to be marked
by a number of upside risks, despite the significant slowdown in
growth," the Reserve Bank of India said in its quarterly report
on macroeconomic and monetary developments.
"The outlook for growth looks weak and substantially
affected by global headwinds, inflation, and policy
uncertainty," it said.
An RBI survey of economists forecast the Indian economy will
grow at 6.5 percent in the fiscal year that began on April 1,
from the 7.2 percent forecast in a survey three months ago.
Headline wholesale price index inflation
remained above 7 percent in June, with the consumer price index
sticky at 10 percent even as growth slowed to a nine year low of
5.3 percent in the March quarter in Asia's third-largest
economy.
On Monday, the RBI indicated it had little room to maneuver.
"Fiscal and monetary space to stimulate the economy remain
limited in the presence of an already large fiscal deficit and
persistent inflation," the report said.
A Reuters poll last week showed 19 of 20 economists do not
expect the RBI to bring down its key repo rate from
its current 8 percent after a steeper-than-expected 50 basis
point cut in April.
The RBI kept rates on hold in June, explaining it had
"frontloaded" rate cutting in April and arguing that high
interest rates were not the key reason for slowing growth.
Hopes among investors that the RBI might ease rates on
Tuesday have been eroded by a rise in food prices, caused by
weaker-than-normal summer monsoon rains, as well as receding
expectations that the government will soon cut subsidies on
diesel, a key driver of its fiscal deficit.
"Fiscal space needs to be created by curtailing subsidies
and significantly boosting government capital expenditures to
provide an investment stimulus to the economy," the RBI said.
It said the government should clear infrastructure
bottlenecks and remove constraints on foreign direct investment
in order to bolster the investment climate. India has been
considering easing foreign investment rules in the supermarket
and airline sectors.
India's fiscal deficit for the year that ended in March was
5.76 percent of GDP, and many economists say its aim to trim
that to 5.1 percent in the current fiscal year looks optimistic.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe)