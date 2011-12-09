BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis
NEW DELHI Dec 9 The Indian economy is likely to grow in the range of 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2012, the finance ministry said in a report presented in parliament on Friday.
In February, the government had projected the full year economic growth at 9 percent.
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.