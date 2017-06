NEW DELHI Dec 9 A recent depreciation in the Indian rupee may be seen as a lagged correction, the finance ministry said in a report presented in parliament on Friday.

The rupee had hit a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and has shed more than 14 percent of its value this year to remain the worst performer among major Asian peers. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)