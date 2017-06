NEW DELHI Dec 9 The Indian economy is likely to grow in the range of 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2012, the finance ministry said in a mid-year economic review presented in parliament on Friday.

In February, the government had projected the full-year economic growth at 9 percent.

