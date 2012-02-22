NEW DELHI Feb 22 India's economy is expected to grow an annual 7.1 percent in the current financial year that ends in March, and 7.5 to 8 percent in the next financial year, C. Rangarajan, chairman of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic advisory council said.

The Indian economy has lost momentum as euro zone debt woes coupled with high interest rates and policy paralysis at home have hit capital investment.

The government earlier this month cut its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.9 percent, the slowest pace in three years.