NEW DELHI Dec 9 The Indian economy is
likely to grow in the range of 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent in
the fiscal year ending March 2012, sharply lower than the
original estimate of 9 percent, a mid-year review of the Indian
economy tabled by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in
parliament showed on Friday.
Following are the highlights from the review:
GROWTH
* India's 2011/12 GDP growth seen at 7.5 pct (+/- 0.25 pct).
FISCAL DEFICIT
* Meeting 2011/12 fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of
GDP "will not be easy"
* Determined to keep overshooting of 2011/12 fiscal deficit
target of 4.6 pct of GDP to a minimum level.
WEAK RUPEE
* Intervention in the local forex market should be limited,
confined to controlling volatility, and not to alter the trend.
