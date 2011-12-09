NEW DELHI Dec 9 The Indian economy is likely to grow in the range of 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2012, sharply lower than the original estimate of 9 percent, a mid-year review of the Indian economy tabled by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in parliament showed on Friday.

Following are the highlights from the review:

GROWTH

* India's 2011/12 GDP growth seen at 7.5 pct (+/- 0.25 pct).

FISCAL DEFICIT

* Meeting 2011/12 fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP "will not be easy"

* Determined to keep overshooting of 2011/12 fiscal deficit target of 4.6 pct of GDP to a minimum level.

WEAK RUPEE

* Intervention in the local forex market should be limited, confined to controlling volatility, and not to alter the trend. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)