* Trade deficit seen widening to $155-$160 bln in FY12
* Fiscal deficit target will be hard to achieve
* Government slashes economic growth forecast to 7.5 pct
* Global uncertainty to hit tax collections
(Recasts with trade deficit projections)
By Manoj Kumar and Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, Dec 9 India slashed its
full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and
global demand, with officials warning the government was facing
a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time
meeting its fiscal deficit target.
Asia's third-largest economy is now expected to grow by 7.25
to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year ending next March, the
government said in a mid-year review, down sharply from an
estimate of 9 percent issued in February.
The slowing economy has put government finances under
further stress, fueling a recent sell-off in the rupee.
While tax receipts so far have lagged the budgeted estimates,
expenditures are climbing at a faster clip.
"There can be no denial that meeting the target (of fiscal
deficit) will not be easy this year," the finance ministry said
in its review, without giving a revised forecast.
Separately, the trade deficit for the fiscal year ending
March 2012 is expected to sharply widen to $155-$160 billion
from $104.4 billion a year ago, posing further downside risks to
the weak Indian currency.
Slowing demand for Indian merchandise in overseas market is
also making the government uncertain about achieving its annual
export target of $300 billion.
"There is clear evidence of a deceleration in exports
growth," said Rahul Khullar, trade secretary, after releasing
the provisional trade data for November.
"There is a serious balance of trade problem."
Net tax revenues have grown at just 7.3 percent year on year
in the first seven months of 2011/12, while expenditure has
jumped by about an annual 10 percent.
Adding to the gloomy outlook, the government said raising a
budgeted 400 billion Indian rupees ($7.7 billion) via stake
sales in state-run companies in choppy market conditions would
be hard to achieve.
"There can be no denial that meeting the target (of fiscal
deficit) will not be easy this year," the finance ministry said
in its review, without giving a revised forecast.
With less than four months of 2011/12 still remaining,
economists say the full-year fiscal gap may be almost one
percentage point higher than the budgeted target of 4.6 percent
of GDP.
The fiscal deficit has already reached nearly 74 percent of
the full-year target.
Any slippage on the fiscal front is expected to force the
cash-strapped government to borrow more from the market. It has
already unveiled 528 billion rupees of extra borrowing for the
remainder of this year.
The government blamed its rising subsidy bill for higher
expenditures but said it is determined to keep any slippage in
the fiscal deficit target to a minimum level.
Early this week, the government forecast its subsidy bill
for the full year to rise by 1 trillion rupees.
HEADWINDS
India may face its worst financial crisis in decades if it
fails to stem the slide in the rupee, leaving the central bank
with a difficult choice over how to make best use of its limited
reserves to maintain the confidence of foreign investors.
Unlike most of its Asian peers, India has recently been
running large current account and fiscal deficits. That means it
must attract sufficient foreign money -- namely U.S. dollars --
to close the gap, and a weaker home currency makes that
costlier.
Europe's festering debt crisis and worries about the U.S.
economy have seen global investors pull funds from emerging
markets in recent months, adding to pressure on their
currencies.
The rupee is facing the brunt of this capital flight. The
partially convertible currency is down nearly 17 percent against
the U.S. dollar this year and is the worst performer in Asia.
The government has attributed the depreciation in rupee in
part to global reallocation of funds toward safe-haven assets
and has reiterated its policy of forex intervention to control
volatility rather than alter the trend.
The weak rupee is confounding India's inflation management
by pushing up the cost imported items. Headline inflation has
been steadfast above 9 percent for the past 11 months despite 13
rate hikes by the central bank since March 2010.
The government said softening global commodity prices on
slowing demand should cool inflation beginning December and slow
it further to 7 percent by March.
($1 = 51.7550 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Writing By Rajesh Kumar
Singh)