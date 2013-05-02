(Adds comments)
By Tony Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI May 2 The Reserve Bank of India on
Thursday warned of "very limited" space for further easing of
monetary policy this fiscal year, striking a hawkish tone a day
before it was expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points
for the third time in 2013.
The central bank's cautious language in its report on
macroeconomic and monetary developments could dent rising market
hopes for RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to adopt a more dovish
stance on Friday that could herald further easing this year.
"In view of macro-financial risks that stay significant,
headline inflation remaining above the threshold and consumer
price inflation remaining high, the space for action for 2013-14
remains very limited," the RBI said on Thursday.
The RBI had struck a similar tone, over the limited room for
manouevre at its last policy review in mid-March.
The RBI is expected to cut the policy repo rate
by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent on Friday amid easing
headline inflation and an economy growing at its slowest in a
decade. However, the outlook for further cuts is tempered by a
high current account deficit and still-high inflation.
The quarterly report does not always give a clear indication
of what the following day's policy move will be, and some
economists said they expected a less hawkish tone on Friday
given easing inflation and sluggish growth.
"Our anticipation is that the accompanying statement on
Friday with the policy will be less hawkish because the
environment is slightly benign," said Shubhada Rao, chief
economist at Yes Bank, who stuck with her forecast for 50 basis
points in further rate cuts this year, coming sooner than later.
The RBI's survey of professional forecasters lowered its
growth forecast for the fiscal year that started in April to 6
percent from 6.5 percent in its previous survey.
Asia's third-largest economy is expected to have grown at
about 5 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March.
The survey projects wholesale price index
inflation at 6.5 percent during the current fiscal year, lower
than the 7 percent forecast in its last survey. The RBI said
inflation could ease further in the first half of the fiscal
year before rising slightly in the second half.
India's headline inflation in March fell to its lowest in
more than three years at 5.96 percent, but the consumer price
index remained elevated at 10.39 percent, a key worry for the
central bank.
"The significant wedge between wholesale price and consumer
price inflation is exacerbating the challenge for monetary
management in anchoring inflationary expectations," it said.
(Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)