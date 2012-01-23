* RBI seen leaving rates on hold
* Says core inflation, exchange rate pass-through to drive
policy
* Hopes for CRR cut may be disappointed: market-watchers
By Aradhana Aravindan and Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's central bank said
the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned
of upward risks to inflation, a day before it is widely expected
to keep interest rates on hold.
The Reserve Bank of India also gave little indication that
it might cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share
of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank,
potentially disappointing growing market hopes it would do so.
The RBI left interest rates unchanged in December after
raising them 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011.
"The critical factors in rate actions ahead will be core
inflation and exchange rate pass-through," the RBI said on
Monday in its quarterly macroeconomic and monetary review.
Core inflation, which measures price changes in non-food
manufactured products, has been at or above 7 percent for 11
straight months, compared to its long-term trend of about 4
percent, the RBI said.
Adding to inflationary pressures, the rupee fell 16 percent
against the dollar in 2011, boosting the cost of critical
imports such as oil.
Annual headline inflation, as measured by the wholesale
price index, slowed to a two-year low of 7.47
percent in December, thanks to a sharp decline in food
inflation. However, manufactured product inflation edged up from
the previous month.
"Upside risks to inflation persist from insufficient supply
responses, exchange rate pass-through, suppressed inflation and
an expansionary fiscal stance," the RBI said, adding that
inflation was likely to ease to its target of 7 percent by the
end of the fiscal year in March.
Investment in industrial capacity that would ease supply
bottlenecks in Asia's third-largest economy has been slowed by
sluggish decision-making in New Delhi, while programmes that
increase the spending power of rural Indians have driven up
demand for items such as protein-rich foods.
CRR CUT HOPES DASHED?
Indian government bond yields and overnight indexed swap
rates eased on Monday, before the RBI's report was released, on
growing expectations that the central bank may lower the CRR.
Of 20 economists polled by Reuters last week, 7 expected a
CRR cut on Tuesday. None of 22 expected a cut in interest rates.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 1
basis point lower at 8.17 percent, the one-year swap rate
settled 8 bps lower at 7.93 percent and the
five-year shed 3 bps to 7.23 percent.
However, some market watchers said the central bank's Monday
review appeared to dampen the prospect of a CRR cut on Tuesday.
While the RBI acknowledged significant liquidity tightening
since November, it also said "liquidity stress was handled"
through open market operations (OMOs), or buybacks of bonds by
the central bank.
"This probably provides a sense that the RBI could be happy
to continue to conduct OMOs to infuse rupee liquidity at the
margin, rather than reducing the CRR immediately, given the
risks that are there to the inflation trajectory," said Indranil
Pan, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
A senior trader at a foreign bank who declined to be
identified said Monday's statement appeared to rule out a cut in
the CRR, which he said was bearish for bonds on Tuesday.
Others said a CRR cut on Tuesday was still a possibility.
The central bank said that while open market operations have
been its weapon of choice for addressing tight market liquidity,
other measures could be considered if needed.
"Enabling smooth functioning of other markets by ensuring
that the liquidity deficit remains within acceptable limits is
also a policy priority," it said.
The RBI said it expected growth to improve in the fiscal
year that starts in April, but that weak investment and external
demand may keep the recovery slow.
"The growth outlook has weakened as a result of adverse
global and domestic factors," it said.
India's economy is expected to struggle to grow about 7
percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, far slower than
the previous year's 8.5 percent.