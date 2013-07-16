MUMBAI, July 16 Indian government bonds slumped
and interest rate swaps surged, while the rupee posted modest
gains after the central bank took steps to rein in rupee
liquidity, in a move that will raise interest rates in the
economy.
The most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield
rose as much as 59 basis points to 8.26 percent. It was last
trading at 8.04 percent versus 7.67 percent at close on Monday.
Interest rate swaps surged, with the 1-year swap rate
rising 85 bps to 8.45 pct. The 5-year rate
rose 56 bps to 8.15 percent.
The rupee rose to 59.36 per dollar compared with
previous close of 59.89/90.
The Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday
to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and making
it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank.
(Reporting by India Markets Team; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)