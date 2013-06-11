* Indian economy can better withstand record low INR
* Govt official says not 'unduly worried'
* Deutsche Bank says expects INR recovery
By Subhadip Sircar and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 11 For all the worries among
investors and policymakers over the rupee's sudden plunge to
record lows, the Indian economy is in better shape to handle a
depreciation than it was when the currency last hit the buffers
a year ago.
Inflation is falling, lower oil and gold prices are helping
narrow a current account deficit that likely reached 5.1 percent
of gross national product last fiscal year. And exports,
particularly by software services sector companies like Infosys
Ltd, should benefit from the weaker rupee.
The rupee has fallen more than 8 percent since the beginning
of May, and although that is the worst performance in Asia,
other currencies are also being hit by the broad rally in the
dollar. Last year the rupee was largely falling alone.
"Certainly we are not happy with it, but we certainly are
not unduly worried," Arvind Mayaram, Economics Affairs Secretary
at the Ministry of Finance, told reporters in New Delhi.
"This is a temporary phase," Mayaram said, adding that the
government expected foreign buying of bonds to emerge in coming
days that could lift the rupee.
Worried or not, it took suspected central bank intervention
to pull the rupee off a record low of 58.98 per dollar on
Tuesday.
It is a sensitive time for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
minority coalition, with important state votes due before a
national election next year.
The ministry's chief economic adviser, Raghuram Rajan, said
Indian authorities, including the central bank, the market
regulator and government, were ready to act if needed to stop a
runaway currency market.
Rajan argued that the extent of the rupee's slide had taken
it into undervalued territory. On a trade-weighted basis,
however, the rupee is fairly valued to slightly over-valued. In
real effective exchange rate (REER) terms, the rupee was at
105.74 in May against six of its key trading partners, above the
100 that denotes fair value.
Though the economy remains sluggish, with weak investment
and consumption and the government controlling spending, it is
still doing better than a year ago, when credit rating agencies
Standard & Poor's and Fitch threatened to relegate India to
"junk" bond status.
The slowdown that resulted in decade-low growth of 5 percent
in the fiscal year that ended in March appears to have bottomed
out, helped in part by some modest RBI interest rate cuts and
the government's reforms aimed at boosting capital inflows.
Mayaram said strengthening economic fundamentals, as well as
policy measures, should persuade the market to revise its
short-term view.
The government this month took steps to curb imports by
raising duties, while the central bank clamped down on gold
financing, largely after the trade deficit surged in April
driven by higher demand for cheaper gold.
"The current account deficit is certainly bothersome,"
Mayaram said, though adding recent government steps to curb gold
imports had "started showing results".
A weaker rupee should curb demand for gold imports, which
make up 11 percent of India's import bills. That would have a
potentially big impact given India is the world's biggest
importer of gold.
Oil prices have also fallen, with Brent crude down
6.7 percent so far this year, making the impact from a weaker
rupee easier to sustain.
Before the rupee's fall accelerated in the past few days,
analysts had appeared unalarmed by the rupee's decline and were
expecting a recovery.
A Reuters poll last week suggested the market had expected
the rupee to strengthen to 56.50 to the dollar in a month, and
gradually improve to 53.78 in over twelve months.
Mayaram stressed other emerging market currencies were in
the same boat, citing an 11 percent fall in the South African
rand.
In the year so far, the rupee has weakened slightly more
than 5 percent. Within emerging Asia, only the South Korean won
has done as badly.
The Philippine peso and the Brazilian real
have also been weakening.
Last year, in contrast, only the Indonesian rupiah
and the rupee declined against the dollar in emerging Asia.
Deutsche Bank, in a June 7 note, said it was not
particularly worried about the near or medium-term outlook for
the rupee.
"The economy's outlook is weak, however, and the currency
will remain vulnerable to periodic policy setback and global
factors," Deutsche said.
"But the major sources of drag to the currency in recent
years, high inflation and high current account deficit, are
dissipating rapidly, and will help support the currency."
