Sept 20 India's central bank is expected to keep rates on hold on Friday as it battles to stabilise the rupee and keep inflation anchored. However, the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to stick to its monthly bond purchase programme is likely to provide some relief to Governor Raghuram Rajan as he unveils his first monetary policy review and has led to hopes that the central bank may ease some of the earlier cash-tightening steps. A Reuters poll held before the Fed decision expects the central bank to keep the repo rate and the cash reserve unchanged. Click on the links below to see recent stories on the rupee saga and its impact on the economy. LATEST > Fed delivers reprieve for India, risks sowing complacency > RBI chief seen hawkish on debut, may roll back some FX steps > India rupee weaker ahead of cbank rate decision > Indian banks eye dollars to cover capital shortfall > India calls high-level meeting to break gold import impasse > Indian banks begin to tap dollar loans under concessional swap > Weaker currencies pile up debt risks at Indian,Turkish cos > India hikes import duty on gold jewellery to 15 pct > India cbank tightens rules for lending against gold > Foreign bks to provide loans for Indian dollar deposits > Eye-watering onion prices send inflation to 6-month high > Inflation adds to headaches for Indian cbank chief's first meet > Singapore steps up scrutiny of some Indian bk branches:bankers > QE money in Asia heads out, but on a slow-moving train > India economic adviser slashes GDP growth estimate for FY14 > India approves bond buy for extra World Bank borrowing > India to allow publicly-issued debt to trade in instl market > Industry output, easing inflation give policymakers respite > Aberdeen unseats HSBC as top India fund as crisis takes toll > POLL-Short rupee positions at 4-month low on new RBI chief > India's growth, deficit problems not structural-RBI chief > Higher rates, weak rupee raise companies' credit risk-Moody's > India to decide on diesel, LPG price hike in few weeks-official EARLIER > Killing the goose: Why exports need more than a cheap rupee > India Inc to policymakers: shape up, or we'll ship out > Darkest before dawn:Why some foreign investors are buying India > India cbank says to subsidise banks' NRI deposits from Sept 10 > New India central bank chief raises hopes with action plan > COLUMN-India, Rajan and the Great Man fallacy: James Saft > Meet 'The Guv': India's new cbank chief gets rock star welcome > Markets rally, new RBI chief fuels confidence but sceptics wary > India's inverted yield curve fails rupee and slams economy ECONOMY > India's new rules aim to rein in disputes on transfer pricing > India's bumper monsoon rains weaken further in retreat > India's crisis within crisis; fin minister fights on 2 fronts > India scrambling to reduce oil bill inflated by sinking rupee > Lawmakers pass pension overhaul, foreign investors wary > PM Singh fights for "reformer" legacy as economy totters > Policymakers struggle for clear message > India's balance of payment problems hamper rupee rescue > Monsoon rains on Indian drive to curb gold imports > S&P warning, Middle East fears heap more pressure on rupee INDUSTRY > Indian cos directly invested $1.94 bln overseas in Aug- cbank > India's business confidence at four-year low - survey > Services activity contracts again in Aug, weakest since 2009 > Factory activity shrinks in Aug for first time in 4-1/2 yrs-PMI > The rupee is where? Currency collapse confounds India Inc > Crashing markets spell trouble for India's privatisation plans > Speedier clearances no magic wand for infrastructure logjam > Rupee crash forces Indian holidaymakers to ditch Italy for Goa > India finds price of expats' patriotism elusive as growth fades > Rupee slump a hard lesson for Indian students overseas MAJOR RUPEE MEASURES > India cbank acts tough on offshore FX trading on the internet > Govt mulls low-cost swap lines to lure NRI deposits-sources > India pushes for joint FX intervention; action unclear > India cbank cracks down on speculative FX trading-sources > Central bank to sell dollars to oil companies > Cbank takes steps to ease pressure on bond markets > Cabinet approves projects to kick-start investment > India curbs FX outflows, bans imports of gold coins, medallions > Govt hikes gold duty to record 10 pct as imports revive > India cbank to sell weekly cash management bills > Central bank takes new steps to drain cash > Govt relaxes FDI rules for sectors > India cbank raises short-term interest rates, drains cash RATINGS AGENCIES > Moody's says India's food subsidy bill 'credit negative' > Moody's says factors underpinning rupee part of rating > Fitch: India's fiscal deficit target more challenging > Fitch sends rating warning shot to India and Indonesia > S&P maintains negative outlook on India's rating BREAKINGVIEWS > Fed brings Asia short-term relief, long-term risks > India in depth: Losing growth marathon to China > Emerging markets' foreign debt is no time bomb > Emerging market currency rescue is a pipe dream > India in depth: Let rupee sink to save the economy > Rupee rescue is more prayer than plan > How Raghuram Rajan can end India's mini-crisis > India seeks diaspora bailout without strings > India new FDI rules show welcome long-termism POLL/FACTBOX/TIMELINE > India cbank to hold rates on Fri > India cbank governor Rajan's new proposals > Under Rajan, cbank to focus on currency; rupee to hit 69 > Indian economic growth seen below 5 pct in 2013/14 > India's steps to rescue the troubled rupee > India's efforts to curb gold imports (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar in Mumbai)