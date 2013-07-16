By Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, July 16
MUMBAI, July 16 India's boldest attempt yet to
stem a rout in the rupee delivered only a modest lift in the
currency but sent bond and stock prices tumbling on Tuesday,
sparking concern that the unexpected measures inflict too much
pain for limited gain.
Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India raised short-term
borrowing costs, restricted funds banks could access and said it
would drain cash from the market via a 120 billion rupees ($2
billion) bond sale as it sought to create demand for the rupee
, which hit a record low last week.
The steps make it harder to speculate in the rupee and are
intended to attract foreign inflows needed to fund a record
current account deficit, but markets were not convinced.
"The best case or what we are all hoping for is that these
are short term measures purely to drive home a point, that it
does not endanger growth in the long term," said Ananth Narayan,
co-head of wholesale banking for South Asia at Standard
Chartered Bank.
While the central bank stopped short of an outright policy
rate hike, its moves will still raise funding costs for firms
that are already facing the slowest economic growth in a decade.
The NSE stock index fell 1.6 percent, dragged by
sharp losses in banks and non-banking financial firms that most
access short-term funds. Yes Bank Ltd shares fell 8.5
percent while IDFC Ltd fell 7.5 percent.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields surged as much
as 50 basis points on Tuesday to their highest since December
31, and short-term rates also jumped.
"These measures are intended to quell speculation or
excessive speculation in the forex market, trying to reduce
volatility in forex market," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
said.
"These measures should not be read as a prelude to any
policy rate changes," he said.
NO FX INTERVENTION
The rupee gained to 59.43/44 per dollar from a
close of 59.89/90. Last week, it fell to a record low of 61.21
and is down nearly 10 percent since the start of May, the worst
showing among emerging Asian currencies tracked by Reuters.
"The central bank, presumably reluctant to use up too many
foreign exchange reserves, clearly felt it had to show a
stronger intent to put a floor under the rupee," Credit Suisse
economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde wrote in a note.
Regulators have also tried to clamp down on speculative
trading by focusing on onshore derivative markets.
The RBI has been reluctant to intervene aggressively in the
market by dipping into foreign currency reserves that cover
nearly 7 months of imports, as any rundown of these holdings
could further erode foreign investor confidence.
But as bond yields surged, analysts said the risk was that
higher borrowing costs would become hard to reverse, and said
there had to be steps to narrow the current account deficit from
a record 4.8 percent of gross domestic product.
"These measures do little to address the structural issues
that have caused the rupee to underperform versus the rest of
the region in 2013. Although the current account deficit has
narrowed, it is still sizable and provides an enduring demand
for U.S. dollars onshore," HSBC analysts said in a note.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cut its GDP forecast for
Asia's third-largest economy to 5.5 percent from 5.8 percent for
the fiscal year that ends in March 2014.
It also cut its forecast for further official interest rate
cuts in 2013/14 to 50 basis points from 75 basis points.
The government is preparing measures to open up more sectors
such as defence for foreign investors, in measures similar to
the ones taken in September when the country further opened up
its retail and aviation sectors.
