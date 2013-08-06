(Fixes typo in headline)
* Rupee hits record low at 61.5125
* More cash-draining steps from RBI expected
By Rafael Nam and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 6 The Indian rupee fell to a record
low on Tuesday, on what traders said was dollar demand from
importers, raising prospects for the central bank to take fresh
steps to bolster a
currency that has lost 12.6 percent since the start of May.
The partially convertible rupee fell to 61.5125 to
the dollar, smashing through a previous low of 61.21 hit on July
8, as investors worry that the government will struggle to
implement measures to reduce a record-high current account gap.
Tuesday's 1 percent drop was the steepest among Asian
currencies tracked by Reuters.
Several market watchers said further weakness is likely, as
the Reserve Bank of India's earlier measures to defend the
currency, built around squeezing rupee liquidity in the money
market, have failed to stem the tide.
"I expect direct interventions and further measures which
will only work to slow the trend, because reversal requires
fundamental reforms that are unlikely to happen," Dariusz
Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist Credit Agricole In
Hong Kong, told Reuters.
"I expect further depreciation in the rupee in the short
run," Kowalczyk said.
At least, India's markets were unmoved by a flare up of
violence in Kashmir, where five Indian soldiers were killed in
an attack along the disputed border with Pakistan.
But, with a decline of 10.6 percent since the start of the
year, the rupee is the worst performer in the region.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled dramatic measures
on July 15 to prop up the rupee by raising short-term interest
rates and draining market liquidity, but to little avail, with
cash conditions failing to tighten significantly.
Government spending has surged in the last two weeks, with
New Delhi exhausting existing cash balances and resorting to
borrowing from the central bank, according to RBI data released
each Friday, adding cash to the market.
Furthermore, the central bank is due to pay its annual
dividend to the government, estimated at 330 billion rupees
($5.42 billion) this fiscal year, within the next week or two.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's weak coalition government,
facing the prospect of gridlock in the monsoon parliament
session that kicked off on Monday, has yet to announce
substantial measures to attract rapid capital inflows, further
denting the rupee's prospects.
As a result, analysts say the RBI is likely to have to step
in again with stronger measures to drain cash.
Among potential steps is a hike in banks' cash reserve ratio
, now at a record low 4 percent - a blunt monetary
tool that would force lenders to deposit more cash with the
central bank.
"Now they will probably have to bolster with more steps like
lowering the borrowing cap (for banks from the central RBI) or a
more direct liquidity removal. People are also getting a bit
tired of no visible action from the government," said Abheek
Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank in Mumbai.
Easing cash conditions are reflected by a fall in the
overnight call rate, which traded at 8.50 percent,
below the RBI's intended target of 10.25 percent.
The central bank's rupee defence plank had centred on
raising short-term interest rates such as the call rate to make
funding for speculative trading much more expensive.
Investors already fear that existing measures will hurt
economic growth, already at a decade low of 5 percent, by
raising the cost of borrowing.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said last week the
government was considering easing rules for companies that
borrow abroad or potential duties on imports such as electronic
goods to help narrow the current account gap.
The government is looking to pass in the current session of
parliament some 43 bills and ordinances, including one measure
to allow up to 49 percent foreign investment in the pension
sector and another aimed at simplifying the process of buying
land for business purposes.
($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan and
Suvashree DeyChoudhury; editing by Tony Munroe and Simon
Cameron-Moore)