* Rupee hits record low at 61.80 per dollar
* More cash-draining steps from RBI expected
* Government aims to pass slew of legislation as parliament
reopens
* Former IMF chief economist Raghuram Rajan named new cbank
chief
* Rajan seen as a pragmatist but also a relative outsider
By Rafael Nam and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 6 The rupee fell to a record low on
Tuesday, raising prospects for fresh measures to bolster a
currency which has tumbled more than 12 percent since the start
of May, but later pared its losses after the appointment of a
new reform-oriented central bank governor.
Still, traders say the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can only
do so much to defend the rupee given the country's record
current account deficit, which does not directly respond to
monetary policy tools and is the key source of stress behind the
currency.
Unless Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's weak coalition
government announces substantial reforms, or resorts to raising
debt abroad to attract rapid capital inflows, the rupee is
likely to fall further, putting further strains on the already
sputtering economy, traders said.
India's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan, who has been
one of the prominent public faces at the finance ministry
regarding rupee-related matters, will take the helm for a
three-year term after Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's term expires
on Sept. 4.
"The government and the reserve bank are working together to
address these challenges," Rajan told reporters soon after his
appointment was announced.
"We do not have a magic wand to make the problems disappear
instantaneously. But I have absolutely no doubt that we will
deal with them."
The partially convertible rupee fell to as much as
61.80 to the dollar in early trade, smashing through a previous
low of 61.21 hit on July 8, on what traders said was dollar
demand from importers.
But dealers said dollar sales by the central bank and the
appointment of Rajan helped the rupee recover to 61.37 by
afternoon.
"In the last two months, he (Rajan) has been taking a key
role on rupee-related steps, and his appointment as the governor
will lift expectations of constructive and positive steps to
lift the rupee," said Siddharta Sanya, an economist for Barclays
in Mumbai.
Possible quick fixes, including raising money from Indians
abroad or pushing state-run banks and companies to sell dollar
debt, remain potentially expensive in a global environment no
longer favouring emerging markets.
In the near-term, a reluctant central bank may have to hold
the fort in the rupee's defence, most likely by intensifying its
strategy of squeezing rupee liquidity in the money market after
measures taken so far have failed to stem the tide.
"I expect direct interventions and further measures which
will only work to slow the trend, because reversal requires
fundamental reforms that are unlikely to happen," Dariusz
Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist Credit Agricole In
Hong Kong, told Reuters.
With a national election due by next May, chances have
become more difficult for the government to pass substantial
reforms needed to rein in a current account deficit that hit a
record 4.8 percent of gross domestic product last fiscal year.
In the current session of parliament, which opened on
Monday, the government hopes to pass some 43 bills and
ordinances, including one measure to allow up to 49 percent
foreign investment in the pension sector and another aimed at
simplifying the process of buying land for business purposes.
At least India's markets were unmoved by a flare up of
violence in Kashmir, where five Indian soldiers were killed in
an attack along the disputed border with Pakistan.
DRAINING EFFECT
But, Tuesday's 0.8 percent fall in the rupee was still the
steepest among Asian currencies tracked by Reuters, and it is
the weakest performer in the region so far this year.
The record low indicates the Reserve Bank of India's
dramatic measures on July 15 to raise short-term interest rates
and drain market liquidity have had little impact on the rupee,
with cash conditions failing to tighten significantly.
Government spending has surged in the last two weeks, with
New Delhi exhausting existing cash balances and resorting to
borrowing from the central bank, according to RBI weekly data,
adding cash to the market.
Furthermore, the central bank is due to pay its annual
dividend to the government, estimated at 330 billion rupees
($5.42 billion) this fiscal year, within the next week or two.
As a result, analysts say the RBI is likely to have to step
in again with stronger measures to drain cash.
Among potential steps is a hike in banks' cash reserve ratio
, now at a record low 4 percent - a blunt monetary
tool that would force lenders to deposit more cash with the
central bank.
The RBI could also take other measures to drain cash,
including further reducing the amount of funds that banks can
borrow from the RBI, or selling debt.
PAYING THE TOLL
However, each measure to drain cash threatens to extract an
economic toll at a time when growth is already at a decade low
of 5 percent.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields have surged
about three-quarters of a percentage point since the RBI's
steps, threatening to raise borrowing costs across the economy.
CLSA this week became the latest brokerage to cut its growth
target this fiscal year, to 5.2 percent from 5.5 percent.
Analysts say the government will ultimately need to bring in
flows by raising cash abroad, possibly through bank deposits
targeted at non-resident Indians or selling a sovereign bond. It
won't be cheap.
Bankers and analysts estimate the country will have to pay
between 5 percent and 6 percent on domestic dollar deposits for
a 5-year period if it wants to lure money from Indians overseas.
Meanwhile, borrowing costs for Indian companies and banks
have recently surged.
"The (RBI) measures have actually backfired and the central
bank is caught in a bind," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at
HDFC Bank in New Delhi. "People are also getting a bit tired of
no visible action from the government".
(Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan and
Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe and Simon
Cameron-Moore)