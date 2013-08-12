Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI Aug 12 The Indian rupee saw a modest gain early on Monday while government bonds fell on Monday after the central bank last week announced additional steps to drain cash in a bid to prop up a currency trading at record lows.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will auction 220 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) of government cash management bills every week, it said in a statement, without specifying for how many weeks the sales would last.
The first sale - a tranche of 110 billion rupees - takes place later in the day, with another 110 billion rupees scheduled for Tuesday.
The partially convertible rupee rose to as much as 60.45 per dollar in early deals compared to its close of 60.88/89 on Thursday. Financial markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to 8.23 percent. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.