* Fin Min Chidambaram unveils current acct deficit measures
* Industrial output contracts for 2nd mth, raising econ
worries
* Chidambaram unveils more details later in day
(Updates with Fin Min proposals, quotes, details, background)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Swati Bhat
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Aug 12 The Indian rupee
weakened towards a record low on Monday after Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram unveiled proposals to narrow the current account
deficit in a bid to defend the currency as concerns about the
slowing economy deepened.
In parliament on Monday, Chidambaram vowed to contain the
current account deficit at $70 billion for the fiscal year
ending in March, or an estimated 3.7 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP).
That would be well below the record high 4.8 percent seen in
the previous fiscal year.
Chidambaram proposed to meet the target with a slew of
anticipated measures, such as easing rules on obtaining loans
abroad and raising deposits from Indians abroad.
Although a lack of specifics had initially disappointed
investors - sending the rupee to 61.30 per dollar and
not far from a record low of 61.80 hit last week - Chidambaram
followed up with details later in the day that helped soothe
some of the concerns.
He said the combined proposals unveiled on Monday would
bring in a total of $11 billion this fiscal year, pushing up his
estimate of capital inflows for the year to $75 billion.
The rupee's defence has so far hinged on the Reserve Bank of
India's risky gambit of draining cash and shoring up short-term
interest rates, but both measures have failed to prop up the
currency, making government action crucial in investors' eyes.
Yet Manmohan Singh's minority coalition is facing political
gridlock ahead of elections due by next year, with the current
session of parliament that started earlier this month rocked by
tensions with Pakistan across the disputed border of Kashmir and
clashes in the Jammu region.
"I want to make it clear that while we have a problem, there
is no ground for panic," Chidambaram said in a late briefing
with reporters, referring to the current account deficit (CAD).
As widely expected, Chidambaram said India would seek to
reduce imports of gold, silver and "non-essential" imports,
while also curbing demand for oil.
He also proposed raising funds abroad to boost capital
inflows, allowing public sector financial firms to sell debt to
finance long-term infrastructure projects, raising money via
deposits targeted at Indian citizens abroad, and liberalising
guidelines for external commercial borrowings.
Chidambaram put some numbers to his proposals, as some
analysts had expressed scepticism about whether India would be
able to contain the deficit to the extent pledged on Monday.
"Bolder measures are required," said Rupa Rege Nitsure,
chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.
"Given the massive depreciation in the currency, the upward
bias in interest rates and the policy uncertainty in the
pre-election year, we cannot expect any revival."
THE FED EFFECT
India's latest measures on the current account deficit come
after data earlier in the day showed the country's exports rose
11.64 percent in July from a year earlier, while imports fell,
keeping the trade deficit at $12.27 billion, almost the same as
June and in line with expectations.
A weaker rupee should help exports, while government
measures to curb imports, including earlier ones that raised
duties on gold, could also help narrow the trade deficit.
But the economy remains a key concern, with growth at 5
percent, the slowest in a decade, and analysts said India
needed to tackle longer-term fiscal and economic reforms, such
as raising fuel prices.
Data late on Monday showed industrial output in June
contracted 2.2 percent from a year earlier, nearly twice as much
as expected, though at least the consumer price index slowed in
July, easing some concerns about inflation.
More worrisome, capital goods production, a barometer for
investments in the economy, contracted an annual 6.6 percent in
June from a year earlier.
A weak rupee and slowing growth could raise the prospect
that more foreign investors will exit India as the Federal
Reserve is widely expected to start rolling back its U.S.
monetary stimulus as early as next month, denting the appeal of
emerging markets.
Foreign investors have sold a net $11.6 billion of Indian
debt and equities since late May, when the rupee started its
decline.
"Weak domestic growth prospects suggest that portfolio
equity inflows and overseas borrowings will be much lower this
year. Hence, we expect net capital inflows to slow, which will
make financing the current account deficit difficult," Nomura
said in a note on Monday.
The RBI unveiled steps on July 15 unveiled steps to raise
short-term interest rates and drain cash to shore up the rupee,
and announced additional steps on July 23.
It followed up again last Thursday, announcing weekly sales
of cash management bills to drain further cash.
Those measures have sent bond yields surging, raising the
prospect of higher borrowing costs which could weigh further on
the economy. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is
up three-quarters of a percentage point since the RBI's first
steps last month.
"The RBI has taken a number of measures to increase the
interest rate at the short end and this has contained the
depreciation of the rupee to some extent," Chidambaram had
earlier told parliament, struggling to be heard amid loud
protests from some lawmakers.
"However, we believe that we have to do more to contain the
CAD to reduce volatility in the currency market and to stabilise
the rupee," he added.
($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Rafael Nam; Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar,
Mayank Bhardwaj and Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI & Swati Bhat and
Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by John Mair & Kim Coghill)