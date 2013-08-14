* Cbank limits overseas investments by Indians
* Tightens restrictions on gold imports
* FinMin pledges to narrow current account deficit
* Inflation surges to 5-mth high on weak rupee
MUMBAI, Aug 14 India imposed restrictions on
foreign exchange outflows and gold imports on Wednesday in a new
attempt to prop up the rupee, as a spike in inflation added
pressure on policymakers to curb a crippling external deficit.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also reiterated his pledge
to narrow the current account deficit - the main source of the
rupee's weakness - to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product this
fiscal year and said the currency would not be allowed to slide
into "free fall".
The Reserve Bank of India's latest steps to support the
currency, which has plumbed record lows against the dollar,
included cutting the amount of overseas direct investments
allowed by Indians. Those investments reached $3.2 billion in
July, according to central bank data.
Separately, the central bank banned imports of gold coins
and bars, which constituted about 36 percent of total billion
demand in India last year, and will require domestic buyers to
pay cash for the yellow metal, among other measures.
"This is obviously an extreme action, but these are
extraordinary times and require extraordinary measures," said
Sujan Hajra, chief economist of brokerage Anand Rathi in Mumbai.
The steps came as data showed the headline inflation rate
jumped above the central bank's target range of 4 to 5 percent
in July for the first time since March, making it even harder
for the bank to refocus on supporting India's slowing economy.
The Indian authorities fear continued falls in the rupee
will exacerbate the current account deficit in the short term,
deter investment and further curb growth in Asia's third-largest
economy.
Central bank action to tighten rupee liquidity in mid-July
and other steps have failed to halt the slide in the currency,
which set new record lows on Aug. 6.
Chidambaram sought to address scepticism in financial
markets since he first announced on Monday his target to cut the
current account deficit to $70 billion, or 3.8 percent of GDP,
from a record high 4.8 percent in the year ended in March.
Proposals announced on Tuesday to raise duties on gold and
silver imports in a bid to curb demand have also failed to
convince investors, who believe stronger measures are needed.
"I make a commitment on the current account deficit on
behalf of the government. We will leave no stone unturned to
contain the current account deficit at about $70 billion,"
Chidambaram told lawmakers on Wednesday.
"We cannot allow the rupee to go into a free fall."
The partially convertible rupee slipped to 61.45
per dollar on Wednesday.
It is down 2.5 percent since the RBI launched its major
support effort on July 15, which included raising short-term
interest rates.
However, the RBI on Wednesday also sought to ease some of
the liquidity constraints at banks by exempting some
requirements on the types of cash and government securities
lenders must keep with the central bank.
Chidambaram also said that the central bank's mandate must
include growth and employment, while Arvind Mayaram, economic
affairs secretary, told reporters that any measures put in place
would not be permanent.
"As and when we believe that the speculative pressure on the
rupee is easing and the rupee is finding its stable environment,
then the Reserve Bank of India and the government of India will
revisit these restrictions and take an appropriate decision,"
Mayaram said.
Traders had previously criticised mixed signals from
government and central bank officials, saying it raised doubt
about their resolve and contributed to the rupee's weakness.
UGLY INFLATION
India's headline inflation rate, measured by the wholesale
price index, accelerated to 5.79 percent annually in
July from 4.86 percent in June, data showed on Wednesday.
With fears growing that India is headed into a phase of
slowing growth and high inflation, 10-year bond yields
surged to as high as 8.55 percent, their highest
in more than a year.
Analysts said the bad news on inflation, particularly on
prices for imported oil prices, was due in part to the rupee
losing 12 percent against the dollar since the start of May and
higher food prices.
"The July print for headline inflation is very ugly," said
Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.
"Despite an acute slowdown in domestic demand, the
manufacturing prices have remained elevated due to rising input
costs on account of massive depreciation of rupee."
The need to bolster confidence has become more pressing.
Foreign investors have sold a net $11.6 billion in debt and
equities since late May, a bad omen given markets could weaken
more when the U.S. Federal Reserve rolls back its monetary
stimulus.
Ultimately, analysts say Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
minority government will need to implement bolder reforms to
restore the economy, notably by improving the investment climate
and expediting infrastructure projects.
Whether they can do so remains in doubt, given the
government faces political gridlock ahead of general elections
due to be held by May 2014.
