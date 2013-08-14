* Cbank limits overseas investments by Indians
* FinMin pledges to narrow current account deficit
* Inflation surges to 5-mth high on weak rupee
(Updates with RBI measures on FX outflows, Finance Minister
comments)
By Shamik Paul and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI, Aug 14 India imposed restrictions on
foreign exchange outflows on Wednesday in its latest attempt to
prop up the rupee, as a spike in inflation heaped more pressure
on policymakers to curb a crippling external deficit.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also reiterated his pledged
to narrow the current account deficit - the main source of the
rupee's weakness - to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product this
fiscal year and said the currency would not be allowed to slide
into "free fall".
The Reserve Bank of India's latest steps to support the
currency, which has plumbed record lows against the dollar,
included cutting the amount of overseas direct investments
allowed by Indians, as well as lowering the limits on
remittances overseas and banning the use of such remittances for
overseas property purchases.
"This is obviously an extreme action, but these are
extraordinary times and require extraordinary measures," said
Sujan Hajra, chief economist of brokerage Anand Rathi in Mumbai.
The steps came as data showed the headline inflation rate
jumped above the central bank's target range of 4 to 5 percent
in July for the first time since March, making it even harder
for the bank to refocus on supporting India's slowing economy.
The Indian authorities fear further falls in the rupee will
exacerbate the current account deficit in the short term, deter
investment and put a further brake on economic growth.
Central bank action to tighten rupee liquidity in mid-July
and other steps have failed to halt the slide in the currency,
which set new record lows on Aug. 6.
Chidambaram sought to address scepticism in financial
markets after he first unveiled his target on Monday to cut the
current account deficit from a record high 4.8 percent of GDP in
the year ended in March to $70 billion, or 3.8 percent, with
proposals to curb imports and increase dollar inflows.
"I make a commitment on the current account deficit on
behalf of the government. We will leave no stone unturned to
contain the current account deficit at about $70 billion,"
Chidambaram told lawmakers.
"We cannot allow the rupee to go into a free fall."
The partially convertible rupee slipped to 61.45
per dollar on Wednesday.
It is down 2.5 percent since the RBI launched its major
support effort on July 15, which included raising short-term
interest rates.
Of the RBI measures announced on Wednesday, analysts said
the biggest impact would be on overseas direct investments which
reached $3.2 billion in July according to central bank data.
However, the RBI separately on Wednesday sought to ease some
of the liquidity constraints at banks by exempting some
requirements on the types of cash and government securities
lenders must keep with the central bank.
Chidambaram also said on Wednesday that the central bank's
mandate must include growth and employment, while Arvind
Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance,
told reporters that any measures put in place would not be
permanent.
"As and when we believe that the speculative pressure on the
rupee is easing and the rupee is finding its stable environment,
then the Reserve Bank of India and the government of India will
revisit these restrictions and take an appropriate decision,"
Mayaram said.
Traders had previously criticised mixed signals from the
government and central bank officials, saying it was
contributing to the rupee's weakness.
'VERY UGLY'
India's headline inflation rate, measured by the wholesale
price index (WPI), accelerated to 5.79 percent
annually in July from 4.86 percent in June, data showed on
Wednesday.
With fears growing that India is headed into a phase of
slowing growth and high inflation, 10-year bond yields
surged to as high as 8.55 percent, their highest
in more than a year.
Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda in
Mumbai, expected economic growth to weaken to between 4.8
percent and 5 percent in the fiscal year ending next March,
below the decade low of 5.0 percent notched last year.
"The central bank's focus will remain on currency and
financial markets stability even if that means a further risk to
growth," Nitsure said.
Analysts said the bad news on inflation, particularly on
prices for imported oil prices, was due in part to the rupee
losing 12 percent against the dollar since the start of May and
higher food prices.
"The July print for headline inflation is very ugly," Bank
of Baroda's Nitsure said. "Despite an acute slowdown in domestic
demand, the manufacturing prices have remained elevated due to
rising input costs on account of massive depreciation of rupee."
The need to bolster confidence has become more pressing.
Foreign investors have sold a net $11.6 billion in debt and
equities since late May, a bad omen given markets could weaken
more when the U.S. Federal Reserve rolls back its monetary
stimulus.
Ultimately, analysts say Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
minority government will need to implement bolder reforms to
restore the economy, notably to improve the investment climate
and expedite infrastructure projects.
However, there remain grave doubts about its ability to take
unpopular steps as an election, due to be held by May 2014,
approaches.
(Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Swati Bhat & Abhishek
Vishnoi in MUMBAI and Manoj Kumar & Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW
DELHI; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
Susan Fenton)