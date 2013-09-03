The Indian rupee is plumbing record lows, shedding almost one-fifth of its value to the dollar in 2013, by far the most in emerging Asia. A series of measures by policy makers has slowed the decline, but has failed to reverse the trend. Following are stories on the rupee's tumble and its impact on the economy. LATEST > Indian rupee weakens; calls grow for fuel price hike > S&P: India downgrade chances higher than Indonesia -Bloomberg > Falling Indian factory activity adds to rupee's woes > Factory activity shrinks in Aug for first time in 4-1/2 yrs-PMI > Tata, Mahindra car sales slump; rupee to add to industry woes > Speedier clearances no magic wand for infrastructure logjam > India's crisis within crisis; fin minister fights on 2 fronts > India seeks allies to defend rupee as growth skids to 4-yr low > India pushes for joint FX intervention; action unclear > BREAKINGVIEWS-Emerging market currency rescue is a pipe dream > Rupee slump a hard lesson for Indian students overseas EARLIER > India's Singh fights for "reformer" legacy as economy totters > Central bank says not converting idle gold into bullion > EXCLUSIVE-India might buy gold from citizens to help rupee > Rupee charts in unchartered territory > Rupee crash forces Indian holidaymakers to ditch Italy for Goa > India finds price of expats' patriotism elusive as growth fades > The rupee is where? Currency collapse confounds India > More pain ahead for battered emerging currencies, options show > Crashing markets spell trouble for India's privatisation plans > India's balance of payment problems hamper rupee rescue > Rupee over 60: Why currency weakness may be here to stay > India names ex-IMF heavyweight as new cbank chief > Turkey's lira defence a lesson for India > Indian policymakers' struggle for s clear message MAJOR RUPEE MEASURES > India cbank cracks down on speculative FX trading-sources > Central bank to sell dollars to oil companies > Cbank takes steps to ease pressure on bond markets > Cabinet approves projects to kick-start investment > India curbs FX outflows, bans imports of gold coins, medallions > Govt hikes gold duty to record 10 pct as imports revive > India cbank to sell weekly cash management bills > Central bank takes new steps to drain cash > Govt relaxes FDI rules for sectors > India cbank raises short-term interest rates, drains cash RATINGS AGENCIES > Moody's says India's food subsidy bill 'credit negative' > Moody's says factors underpinning rupee part of rating > Fitch: India's fiscal deficit target more challenging > Fitch sends rating warning shot to India and Indonesia > S&P maintains negative outlook on India's rating BREAKINGVIEWS > India in depth: Let rupee sink to save the economy > Rupee rescue is more prayer than plan > How Raghuram Rajan can end India's mini-crisis > India seeks diaspora bailout without strings > India new FDI rules show welcome long-termism POLL/FACTBOX/TIMELINE > Short rupee positions at 5-year high > Under Rajan, cbank to focus on currency; rupee to hit 69 > Indian economic growth seen below 5 pct in 2013/14 > India's steps to rescue the troubled rupee > India's efforts to curb gold imports (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan and Rafael Nam in Mumbai)