* India pushes for emeging markets FX offshore action
* Economy slows to 4-year low in April-June quarter
* Singh seeks to reassure on econ in parliament speech
* Rupee eases after biggest gain in 15 yrs on Thurs
(Updates with India plans to tackle offshore speculators, GDP
data)
By Manoj Kumar and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Aug 30 India's prime minister sought
to quell fears of a currency crisis on Friday as economic growth
fell to a four-year low, while New Delhi raised prospects of
joint intervention with other countries following the rupee's
crash to record lows.
The Finance Ministry's principal economic adviser, Dipak
Dasgupta, told Reuters that India was liaising with governments
in other emerging-market countries to co-ordinate intervention
in offshore currency markets. Dasgupta predicted action soon,
but he declined to share specific details of the discussions.
The move to target traders abroad came as the rupee suffered
its worst month ever, dropping more than 8 percent against the
dollar in August as confidence drained out of India's economy.
Data on Friday showed economic growth decelerated to 4.4
percent in the April-June quarter, its slowest rate since the
first three months of 2009.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the
currency's fall was a matter of concern, but dismissed
doomsayers' predictions for the economy, insisting its
fundamentals remained sound and its banking system was well
capitalised above international requirements.
"We need to ensure the fundamentals of the economy remain
strong so that India continues to grow at a healthy rate for
many years to come," the octogenarian prime minister told
lawmakers in his first significant speech to parliament on the
economy in months. "That we will ensure. We are no doubt faced
with important challenges."
India suffered decade-low growth of 5 percent in the fiscal
year that ended in March, and many analysts surveyed by Reuters
during the past week expect this year to be worse.
Weak growth, a record high current account deficit and
concerns about the government's finances are proving a toxic mix
for the rupee, which hit a record low of 68.85 to the
dollar on Wednesday after falling 20 percent since May.
The rupee's defence so far has largely rested on a strategy
from the Reserve Bank of India to drain cash from domestic money
markets and raise short-term interest rates. But that has made
it more costly for struggling corporates to raise money, putting
another brake on growth.
"The growth outlook continues to be weak in light of tight
monetary conditions and an absence of any pick-up in investment
demand," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
Aggressive dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India,
rather than Singh's speech to parliament, helped pull the rupee
out of a slide back towards the lows, and it ended at 65.70 per
dollar, firming from Thursday's close of 66.55 and finishing
stronger for a second straight day.
But, RBI intervention is proving costly, with data on
Friday showing currency reserves fell to $277.72 billion as of
Aug. 23, enough to cover over 6 months of imports and down $19
billion since the end of last year.
Raghuram Rajan, a former chief economist at the
International Monetary Fund, is set to take over as RBI governor
next Thursday, replacing career civil servant Duvvuri Subbarao
who has led the central bank's defence of the currency so far.
ELECTION LOOMING
Singh, a veteran economist who made his reputation as
finance minister overseeing India's recovery from a balance of
payments crisis in 1991, predicted growth would recover to 5.5
percent this fiscal year, above most analyst estimates.
That would still be way below what is needed given India's
demographics. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram warned on Tuesday
that growth needed to average 8 percent to generate jobs for the
increasing numbers of youth joining the workforce.
Singh said the government would need to find ways to reduce
imports of gold and oil products to reduce the trade gap, while
the rupee's depreciation would help make exports more
competitive and reduce imports.
Yet, with a national election due by May, Singh's minority
government is under fire from all quarters to come up with
meaningful reforms, including a possible increase in diesel
prices that would lower the subsidy burden.
"My concern is that with the election still a few months
away we're are not going to get the sort of reforms that the
country needs," said Peter Elston, head of Asia-Pacific strategy
and asset allocation at Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore.
"All we're going to get is the reforms that are not
long-term oriented, but just designed to win votes, like the
food bill."
Parliament passed this week a 1.35 trillion rupees ($20.21
billion) plan to provide subsidised grains to the poor that
raised concerns about spending.
Fears that the government will fail to meet its target of
bring its fiscal deficit down to 4.8 percent of GDP this year
were heightened by data released on Friday.
During the first four months of this fiscal year the deficit
had reached close to 63 percent of the full-year target.
Revenues were just 16 percent of the target, while spending was
31.3 percent of the target.
GOLD DRAIN
Despite India's domestic woes, policymakers have long blamed
offshore traders for aggravating falls in the rupee with
speculative bets in currency-based contracts traded in financial
centres such as Singapore.
Some traders in Mumbai agree, saying that the severe bearish
bets against the rupee in the offshore markets had a negative
impact on the rupee's opening trades on days when other Asian
currencies were relatively stable.
But policymakers cannot deflect blame for the lack of
investment in the economy or policies that have allowed the
current account deficit to reach unsustainable levels.
In response, they have rolled out a series of measures to
curb oil and gold imports and open up the economy further to
foreign investors, though so far with limited impact on the
rupee.
The central bank is considering a radical plan to cut gold
imports by pushing commercial banks to buy gold from ordinary
citizens and sell to precious metal refiners, a source familiar
with the RBI's thinking told Reuters.
($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Rafael Nam; Additional reporting by Himank Sharma
and Subhadip Sircar in Mumbai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)