* Rupee gains as much as 2.3 percent to 65.53 to dollar
* NSE shares index rises as much as 3.3 percent
* New RBI Gov Rajan unexpectedly unveils rupee support steps
* Some investors sceptical given India's economy woes
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 5 The rupee rallied and shares
surged on Thursday after India's new central bank chief unveiled
measures to support the ailing currency, providing a shot of
confidence for investors unnerved by the country's worst
economic crisis in two decades.
But amid the euphoria over Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan's energetic Wednesday debut, investors warned he
cannot by himself repair an economy mired by slowing growth and
a record high current account deficit that has helped fuel a
drop in the rupee of as much as 20 percent this year.
Rajan faces pressure from investors to roll back the central
bank's controversial steps to defend the rupee by draining cash
from the market and raising short-term interest rates at a time
when investors are clamouring for ways to boost growth.
The government has struggled to push through politically
tough reforms needed to fix the economy, and elections due by
next May raise the prospect of expensive populist spending that
could threaten the country's sovereign credit rating, which is
one notch above junk status.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said again that New Delhi
would stick to its fiscal deficit target for this fiscal year,
while repeating his oft-stated view that the rupee had fallen
too far and was due to recover.
"This is a year of fiscal consolidation," he told
parliament. "I have repeatedly said that the 4.8 percent (of
GDP), which we have estimated will be the fiscal deficit, is a
red line. The red line will not be crossed."
On Thursday, however, scepticism was trumped by euphoria
over Rajan, a prominent former chief economist at the
International Monetary Fund, who unexpectedly unveiled a flurry
of proposals in his first day at the helm of the central bank.
The rupee rose as much as 2.3 percent to 65.53 per
dollar, well off the record low 68.85 hit on Aug. 28, when it
was down more than 23 percent from its 2013 peak. It ended trade
at 66.01, compared to its close of 67.0650 on Monday.
The main NSE share index rose as much as 3.3
percent, propelled by lenders such as HDFC Bank, which
surged after new steps outlined by Rajan that included
increasing overseas borrowing limits for banks.
The new measures to prop up the rupee included providing
exporters and importers with more flexibility in hedging their
forward currency contracts, as trading firms had long complained
about regulation that left them unable to quickly cope with
rapid currency movements.
Rajan also announced plans to offer forex swap lines at
below-market rates for banks raising deposits from Indians
abroad. Bankers estimate those measures could attract about $15
billion in additional funds over the next three months.
"Rajan means business, but most of his measures are just
statements of intent, especially in the light of government
finances being so precarious," said G. Chokkalingam, chief
investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management.
Rajan faces difficult decisions ahead, including navigating
uncertain global conditions marked by rising military tension
over Syria, which is pushing up India's oil import bill, and the
prospect of an end to U.S. monetary stimulus.
The RBI has been the main line of defence against the rupee
so far, with previous Governor Duvvuri Subbarao having opted to
sacrifice near-term economic growth, putting interest rate cuts
on hold in a quest for financial stability.
With economic growth remaining weak, investors are already
clamouring for the RBI to change course.
"I will not give in to the personality and sentiment. I will
look at data," said Phani Sekhar, a fund Manager at Angel
Broking in Mumbai.
"The governor has no control on fiscal policy so what do you
expect the RBI to do? If Rajan continues focusing on inflation,
his newly found fan club will vanish sooner than later."
IN SEARCH OF REFORMS
Asia's third-largest economy is suffering from sluggish
investment as well as slowdowns in the manufacturing and
services sectors.
Investors have expressed little faith that New Delhi can
push through substantial reforms, such as a hike in subsidised
fuel prices, that could help revive confidence in the economy.
Measures the government has passed, including curbs to gold
imports and opening up sectors for foreign investment, have been
dismissed as too small or not helpful enough by markets.
India's lower house of parliament approved changes aimed at
luring foreign asset managers to run retirement funds on
Wednesday, but foreign firms say the new law is unlikely to
immediately trigger a flood of investment.
Economists say the government will ultimately need to step
in to provide more long-lasting support for the rupee.
"India's myriad cyclical and structural impediments will
continue to hold back the economy for the time being, and risks
of a deeper crisis are non-trivial," Deutsche Bank wrote.
"But (Wednesday's) statement shows a fresh and cohesive
vision of monetary and financial sector policy from a newly
appointed central bank governor can shine a much-needed light on
India's promise and potential."
(Writing by Rafael Nam; Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey
Chodhury, Sumeet Chatterjee, and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by
Tony Munroe & Kim Coghill)