By Abhijit Neogy
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 24 The sharp slide in the
Indian rupee, Asia's worst performing currency, will add
slightly to inflation by raising the cost of imported goods,
but that may not be enough to prompt the Indian central bank to
raise interest rates at its December policy review.
The rupee has slid more than 14 percent this year
against the U.S. dollar, with most of the losses coming in the
last three months, as investors cut exposure to riskier assets
amid Europe's raging debt crisis, fears of a global recession
and signs of a domestic economic slowdown.
Strains on India's current account balance and the fiscal
deficit have heaped further pressure on the rupee, with a
Reuters poll this week showing investors have turned the most
pessimistic on the currency in more than three years.
Much of the inflationary pressure from a falling rupee comes
from crude oil, which makes up a third of India's total import
bill.
But the resulting impact may only add between 20 and 50 base
points to headline inflation, economists say.
That would be something that policymakers could live with,
given worries that 13 rate hikes since March 2010 are now
hurting growth even as global demand sputters.
"As far as the current cycle of tightening is concerned, I
think we are done for now," said Shubhda Rao, chief economist
with Yes Bank.
Yes Bank says headline inflation will fall from December to
about 7 percent by end-March, in line with forecasts from the
Reserve Bank of India.
Inflation in October was stronger than expected, remaining
above 9 percent for the 11th straight month.
"I do not completely rule out inflation breaching the
double-digit mark in November but I think the base effect will
come into play in December and we would expect inflation to
trend down after that," Rao said.
A senior finance ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday
that the rupee could stay in the region of 50 to a dollar for
three months, indicating that inflation from commodity exports
could continue to add pressure to prices.
Others say that with the Indian economy showing definite
signs of fatigue, the risks to growth for Asia's third-largest
economy will be the key criterion that will shape RBI's policy
response.
"I expect RBI to pause in December because in deciding its
monetary stance it would be more guided by risks to growth and
other macro factors", said N.Bhanumurthy, economist with
National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a Delhi-based
policy think tank.
While more than a dozen rate hikes have failed to cool price
pressures, largely because of domestic constraints such as poor
infrastructure and an addiction to subsidies, economic growth
has definitely started to suffer as credit conditions tightened.
Many policymakers now project it could slip to as low as 7
percent this fiscal year, the lowest since the depths of the
2008/09 global financial crisis.
ENERGY PRICES ADD PRESSURE ON INFLATION
Though diesel prices are state set, the higher cost of crude
oil imports gets passed on through higher prices of deregulated
fuels such as gasoline and aviation turbine fuel, stoking
inflation.
North Sea Brent crude, used as the benchmark in budgeting by
New Delhi, is currently above $107 a barrel, pushing India's
import bill to around $10 billion a month.
"We have had a 15 percent depreciation of the rupee over the
last few months and the effect of that could be 50-60 basis
points on headline inflation," said Yes Bank's Rao.
India relies heavily on coal to fuel its power plants and
the slide in the rupee has also hit generating companies like
National Thermal Power Corporation.
A UBS research note said that it expects a drop in demand in
the December and March quarters, which should compress import
demand and help stabilise the trade gap from a three-month
average of $15 billion to $10 billion.
"Also inflation should slow in response to weaker PPI
pressures and fuel base effects (we think 7 pct by March 2012),"
the note said.
Some of the products in the capital goods sector, which
contracted almost 7 percent in September, such as heavy
machinery and other heavy engineering products are sourced from
various euro zone countries, including Germany.
Slowing export prices in this region along with greatly
reduced demand for these goods in India have ensured that price
pressures from imported capital goods are held in check.
"When you are talking about imported inflation, I do not see
more than a 20 basis point impact on headline inflation in
India", said Bhanumurthy.
India's imports in October grew nearly 22 percent from a
year earlier, roughly double the growth in exports. But trade
secretary Rahul Khullar said earlier this month that imports
would slow down, indicating there could be reduced price
pressures coming from imported commodities in the coming
months.
Critics say that higher costs of crude needed by domestic
refiners to produce price-regulated products
like diesel have to be absorbed by the government through
higher subsidies, further straining government finances. The
budgeted 4.6 percent fiscal deficit target already looks in
danger.
In India, diesel accounts for 40 percent of all fuel demand
in the country.
One adviser in the finance ministry, who did not wish to be
identified, said the impact of a rise in gasoline prices on
inflation will be minimal as gasolene accounts for just 10
percent of fuel demand and has around 1 percent weighting in the
inflation index.
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton & Kim Coghill)