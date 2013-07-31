BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
NEW DELHI, July 31 India is considering easing rules for overseas borrowing, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Wednesday, as the government struggles to revive a struggling currency and fund a record high current account deficit.
"I think we need to stabilize the rupee and going forward we have to take steps to promote growth", he told a press conference.
He also said issuing sovereign bond was an option to help stabilize the rupee.
The rupee has lost nearly 10 percent of its value so far this year. Lack of concrete steps by the government to address the current account deficit that hit a record high of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in the last fiscal year is also eroding confidence in the currency. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------