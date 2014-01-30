NEW DELHI Jan 30 India has no target for the rupee's exchange rate and the currency will remain rangebound, the economic affairs secretary said, despite recent global market volatility.

The Indian rupee fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in emerging markets after the Federal Reserve further pruned its monetary stimulus.

"We are vigilant...we believe that we are capable of withstanding (the impact of the Fed tapering)," Arvind Mayaram said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon and Angus MacSwan)