BENGALURU, April 6 Growth in India's pivotal
services industry lost some momentum in March as input prices
rose at the fastest pace in nearly a year, a business survey
showed on Monday.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index
eased to 53.0 in March from February's eight-month high of 53.9.
A reading above 50 indicates growth, and March was the 11th
straight month of expansion.
"India's service sector ended the first three months of 2015
with a strong performance, providing signals that much of the
weakness seen in 2014 has been left behind," said Pollyanna De
Lima, economist at Markit.
"Despite softening slightly since the prior month, growth of
activity and new business in the country's dominant sector was
robust," she said.
The input prices sub-index jumped to a nine-month high of
54.3 from February's 51.2 but as firms absorbed most of the
added cost burden, they built up a bigger backlog of outstanding
work.
A sister survey on April 2 showed that Indian manufacturing
growth accelerated slightly in March despite firms pushing up
prices.
The mixed data could prompt the Reserve Bank of India to
maintain its wait-and-see policy at a meeting on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll showed the central bank will leave its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.50 percent this month but
cut 25 basis points by the end of June.
