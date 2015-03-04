March 4 Activity in India's services industry
expanded at its fastest pace in eight months in February as
improving domestic demand drove a surge in new orders, a
business survey showed on Wednesday.
Increased activity at service firms, which make up over half
the economy, is good news for policymakers - especially after
last week's first annual budget from Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government failed to deliver big-bang reforms.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index,
which surveys around 350 private companies and is compiled by
Markit, rose to 53.9 in February from 52.4, its highest since
June 2014. A reading above 50 indicates growth.
The new business sub-index, which measures demand, jumped to
an eight-month high of 54.1 from 52.1, and while optimism
moderated it remained fairly high.
"Boosted by a solid rise in new work, service sector output
in India expanded at a robust rate in February ... Nonetheless,
the latest improvement in economic prospects across the sector
is yet to feed through to the labour market," said Pollyanna De
Lima, an economist at Markit.
The survey showed staff levels fell slightly, while some
firms reported a shortage of skilled workers.
Both input and output prices rose at a slower pace last
month, indicating inflation is likely to remain subdued.
"Reflecting lower fuel prices, overall costs faced by
services firms rose at a softer rate. However, with demand
gaining strength, the RBI is likely to remain cautious when
deciding on interest rates," added De Lima.
The Reserve Bank of India and the government agreed last
month to overhaul monetary policy and set an inflation target of
4 percent by March 2017.
That target is unlikely to prove challenging as consumer
inflation, at 5.11 percent in January, has already
halved since late-2013.
