BENGALURU, July 3 India's dominant services
industry contracted for a second month in June as new business
again declined, suggesting Asia's third-largest economy is
struggling to maintain growth, a survey showed on Friday.
Any weakness in the economy, alongside subdued inflation,
will likely add to expectations the Reserve Bank of India will
ease monetary policy sooner rather than later.
The Nikkei Services Purchasing Managers' Index,
compiled by Markit, dropped to a 15-month low of 47.7 in June
from May's 49.6, well below the 50-level that separates growth
from contraction.
Five out of the six industries monitored reported falling
activity and the new orders index sank to 47.3, its lowest level
since December 2013.
Weak demand also curtailed factory growth, a sister survey
showed on Wednesday.
"June's Indian service sector data disappointed," said
Pollyanna De Lima, an economist at Markit.
"All in all, latest data suggest that the Reserve Bank of
India's commitment to support economic growth may result in
further rate cuts at its August meeting," she added.
At the latest meeting in June, Governor Raghuram Rajan left
the door open to a further cut from 7.25 percent if inflation
remains subdued.
The survey showed prices rose at a slower pace last month,
and as retail inflation has plunged since January 2014 the RBI
has had room to cut its key interest rate three times already
this year.
Still, according to a Reuters poll conducted after last
month's cut, the RBI is expected to wait until at least October,
after the vital monsoon rains, to reduce rates again.
(Reporting By Aaradhana Ramesh; Editing by Kim Coghill)