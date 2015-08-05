BENGALURU Aug 5 India's dominant services
industry bounced back to growth in July, a private survey showed
on Wednesday, but the improvement was modest and unlikely to
change expectations that the central bank could cut interest
rates again before year-end.
For the first time in three months, the Nikkei Services
Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by Markit,
nudged above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction,
coming in at 50.8 in July. It was 47.7 in June.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate on hold at
7.25 percent on Tuesday, while leaving the door open for further
easing depending on the inflation outlook.
But as economic growth prospects have dimmed in Asia's
third-largest economy due to delays in key reforms, the RBI is
predicted to make its fourth cut to interest rates this year in
the last few months of 2015.
"While it was welcome news to see a return to growth of
activity in the Indian service sector during July, we are still
looking at a modest improvement at best," said Andrew Harker,
senior economist at survey compiler Markit.
"When looking at the manufacturing and service sectors
together, weak inflationary pressures and modest growth tend to
support a more accommodative monetary policy environment."
A sister survey on Monday showed manufacturing sector growth
was also fairly modest.
Still, firms reported they were hiring more workers as new
orders also returned to growth after two months of decline,
contrasting with continued job shedding at factories.
The services employment sub-index reached a two-year high of
51.4 in July, up from 50.4.
Services companies continued to raise prices, though the
rate of change was the weakest since April.
(Reporting by Anu Bararia; Editing by Kim Coghill)