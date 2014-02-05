BANGALORE Feb 5 The seven-month downturn in
Indian services sector activity eased in January but input
prices continued their relentless climb, heaping further
pressure on the Reserve Bank of India, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, rose to 48.3 in January from
46.7 in December.
While the reading is the highest in seven months, it has
been stuck below the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for just as long.
In contrast to the services PMI, a sister survey on Monday
showed Indian factories had a good start to 2014 with activity
growing at its quickest pace in nearly a year.
"Service sector activity remains weak and broad based ...
Meanwhile inflation pressures firmed, with input prices rising
at a faster pace," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist for India
at survey sponsor HSBC.
Input prices rose at their quickest pace in three months and
firms again passed some of those rising costs on to customers,
albeit at a slightly slower rate than in December. The input
prices subindex leapt to 54.7 from 52.8.
This adds to India's existing worries including a slowdown
in economic growth, fragile global demand for the country's
goods and services, and more recently, a selloff in emerging
markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve tapers its stimulus.
Late last month, the RBI surprised markets by raising the
repo rate to 8 percent to battle inflation and said
it was better prepared to deal with any risks to the economy
from the selloff.
India's consumer price inflation eased to a three-month low
in December and the RBI said at its January meeting it was
unlikely to hike rates again if retail inflation eased as
expected.
Still, HSBC's Eskesen expects the RBI to maintain a hawkish
stance.
"Despite the weak growth backdrop, the RBI has to stick to
its hawkish bias to get inflation under control and through this
eventually pave the way for a recovery in economic activity," he
said.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Chris Gallagher)