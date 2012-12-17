NEW DELHI Dec 17 India is looking at new ways
to attract investors to sales of shares in state-run industries
and large offerings in Oil India and power company
NTPC are set to come in the next few weeks, a top
finance ministry official said.
Selling equity in large public industries is a central plank
of the government's plan to bring down a wide fiscal deficit, a
major weakness in Asia's third-largest economy that has
triggered repeated warnings of a credit downgrade from global
ratings agencies.
Until last week the government's divestment plan was
struggling, but it got a boost from a $1.1 billion offering of
miner NMDC Ltd. It is on track to meet a budget target
of $5.5 billion by the end of March, D. K. Mittal, Secretary,
Financial Services and Disinvestment, told the CNBC television
network.
Mittal said the Oil India offering will happen in January
and will be quickly followed by NTPC by early February.
Investor interest in stake sales was muted last year because
of poor market conditions and high pricing, along with
restrictions and poor incentives for banks handling the deals
that put off foreign players.
The NMDC sale was popular in part because the government set
the floor price below book value, which attracted more
investors, which could set the tone for the upcoming stake
sales.
"We have to have a strategy keeping in mind that the market
tends to bring in the price at the lower level," Mittal said.
"Pricing is only part of it, there are few more parameters which
are a part of the strategy."
He did not give more details, but India's Economic Times
newspaper on Monday reported the finance ministry is planning to
achieve the target by setting realistic floor prices for share
auctions and also providing better incentives to merchant banks,
to prod them to go out and aggressively woo investors.
Last financial year, state-run insurer LIC had to bail out
the government and buy most of the shares on offer after very
low interest for the sale of stock in oil company ONGC
. Investors said the floor price was too high for
market conditions.
HAL OFFER NOT IMMINENT
Last week, Mittal told reporters he was looking at extending
the offering time for shares of state-run firms beyond market
hours so that more institutional investors from Europe and the
United States could participate in the stake sales.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said India will
speed up the sales to revive the stock market and will push
ahead with reforms aimed at spurring an investment recovery in
the flagging economy.
The ministry is also looking to offload stakes in Steel
Authority of India Ltd, NALCO and Bharat
Heavy Electricals Ltd. Mittal gave no timeline on
these, but the Economic Times report said they were likely to be
part of the renewed push.
However, he ruled out any immediate IPO for state-run
aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, while speaking to CNBC
TV-18.
"We do have a few issues to be put through the IPOs but I
think we have still not completed the process. And as you are
aware, IPOs do take a longer time so I don't expect anything to
hit within this financial year," he said.
($1 = 54.5500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)