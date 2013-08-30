(Corrects first quote to read "exports" instead of "imports")
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI Aug 30 Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
sought to soothe worries about the Indian economy on Friday,
telling parliament that the crashing value of the rupee was part
of a needed adjustment that would make Asia's third-largest
economy more competitive.
The speech was the veteran economist's first substantial
comment to parliament since the rupee suffered its steepest ever
monthly fall in recent weeks, bringing back memories of a 1991
balance of payments crisis that made Singh famous.
Reading from a written statement, the prime minister
promised his government would reduce the "unsustainably large"
current account deficit undermining the currency.
"Clearly we need to reduce our appetite for gold, economise
the use of petroleum products and take steps to increase our
exports," he said.
But he said that a weaker currency was the natural outcome
of several years of high inflation, and although the rupee had
overshot in the foreign exchange market its decline would bring
some economic benefits.
"To some extent, depreciation can be good for the economy as
this will help to increase our export competitiveness and
discourage imports," he said.
Singh's deft handling of the 1991 crisis helped launch 20
years of rapid economic growth and he has since been credited as
the architect of India's emergence as a serious economic power.
Now in his eighties, Singh seems to have lost some of that
agility and is often pilloried for staying mostly out of the
public eye while the country's economy goes from bad to worse.
In response to his parliament speech, opposition leader Arun
Jaitley said Singh's track record as prime minister was of
populist policies, not reform.
"If you continue to follow the course, then the legacy that
you leave behind will not be the legacy that you left behind as
the finance minister. That legacy was different," Jaitley told
the upper house.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by John Chalmers)