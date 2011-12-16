Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India left
interest rates on hold on Friday and said further rate increases
may not be warranted, with future policy actions likely to
respond to risks to growth.
The RBI kept its policy lending rate, the repo rate
, unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with
expectations in a Reuters poll, while the reverse repo rate
remained at 7.5 percent.
The bank also left unchanged the banks' cash reserve ratio,
the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, as
well as the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of
deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other
approved securities.
The cash reserve ratio stands at 6 percent,
while the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) stands at 24 percent.
Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory
liquidity ratio since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)