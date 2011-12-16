Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Friday and said further rate increases may not be warranted, with future policy actions likely to respond to risks to growth. The RBI kept its policy lending rate, the repo rate , unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent. The bank also left unchanged the banks' cash reserve ratio, the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, as well as the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities. The cash reserve ratio stands at 6 percent, while the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) stands at 24 percent. -- Timeline on repo rate -- Timeline on reverse repo rate -- Timeline on CRR Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio since 1949. RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE 24.00 18-12-2010 25.00 07-11-2009 24.00 08-11-2008 25.00 25-10-1997 31.50 29-10-1994 33.75 17-09-1994 34.25 20-08-1994 34.75 16-10-1993 37.25 18-09-1993 37.50 21-08-1993 37.75 06-03-1993 38.00 06-02-1993 38.25 09-01-1993 38.50 29-02-1992 38.50 22-09-1990 38.00 02-01-1988 37.50 25-04-1987 37.00 06-07-1985 36.50 08-06-1985 36.00 01-09-1984 35.50 28-07-1984 35.00 30-10-1981 34.50 25-09-1981 34.00 01-12-1978 33.00 01-07-1974 32.00 08-12-1973 30.00 17-11-1972 29.00 04-08-1972 28.00 28-08-1970 27.00 24-04-1970 26.00 05-02-1970 25.00 16-09-1964 20.00 16-03-1949 (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)