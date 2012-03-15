March 15 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, underscoring
its concern about inflation after the sudden spike in global oil
prices even as economic growth has turned sluggish.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review,
in line with forecasts, while the reverse repo rate
remained at 7.5 percent.
The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio,
the proportion of deposits banks must maintain with the central
bank in cash, unchanged at 4.75 percent. It had slashed it by 75
basis points from 5.50 percent in a surprise move last week.
It left the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of
deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other
approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent.
Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory
liquidity ratio since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)