The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, underscoring its concern about inflation after the sudden spike in global oil prices even as economic growth has turned sluggish.

The RBI kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review, in line with forecasts, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent.

The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, unchanged at 4.75 percent. It had slashed it by 75 basis points from 5.50 percent in a surprise move last week.

It left the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent.

Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio since 1949.

RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE

24.00 18-12-2010

25.00 07-11-2009

24.00 08-11-2008

25.00 25-10-1997

31.50 29-10-1994

33.75 17-09-1994

34.25 20-08-1994

34.75 16-10-1993

37.25 18-09-1993

37.50 21-08-1993

37.75 06-03-1993

38.00 06-02-1993

38.25 09-01-1993

38.50 29-02-1992

38.50 22-09-1990

38.00 02-01-1988

37.50 25-04-1987

37.00 06-07-1985

36.50 08-06-1985

36.00 01-09-1984

35.50 28-07-1984

35.00 30-10-1981

34.50 25-09-1981

34.00 01-12-1978

33.00 01-07-1974

32.00 08-12-1973

30.00 17-11-1972

29.00 04-08-1972

28.00 28-08-1970

27.00 24-04-1970

26.00 05-02-1970

25.00 16-09-1964

20.00 16-03-1949

