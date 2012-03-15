The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, underscoring its concern about inflation after the sudden spike in global oil prices even as economic growth has turned sluggish.
The RBI kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review, in line with forecasts, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent.
The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, unchanged at 4.75 percent. It had slashed it by 75 basis points from 5.50 percent in a surprise move last week.
It left the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent.
Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
