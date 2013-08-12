Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India will allow sovereign wealth funds to invest up to 30 percent in the tax free bonds to be sold by state-run infrastructure companies, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Monday.
The government has allowed state-run companies to sell about 500 billion rupees ($8.16 billion) worth of tax-free bonds in the current fiscal year 2013/14. ($1 = 61.28 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.