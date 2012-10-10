(Adds quotes, details)
MUMBAI Oct 10 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
warned that India still faced a one-in-three chance of a credit
rating downgrade within the next 24 months despite a new drive
for economic reform that was launched in September.
"A downgrade is likely if the country's economic growth
prospects dim, its external position deteriorates, its political
climate worsens, or fiscal reforms slow," it said in a report
dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged
up 2 basis points to 8.17 percent after the S&P comments while
the rupee extended losses to trade at 53.14 per dollar
from 52.90, and stocks also fell further.
India has a rating of BBB-, one notch above junk grade and
the lowest investment rating in the so-called BRIC economies.
S&P had downgraded India's rating outlook to negative from
stable in April.
India's outlook can be revised back to stable, the ratings
agency said, if the government goes ahead with steps to reduce
structural fiscal deficits, improve the investment climate, and
increase growth prospects.
"After a long wait, the government seems to have reignited
reform efforts," it said.
India's government last month announced long-awaited reforms
as part of a package of measures aimed at reducing its deficit,
reviving growth and staving off a ratings cut.
It opened up India's supermarket sector to foreign chains
and allowed more overseas investment in airlines and
broadcasters in addition to increasing subsidised diesel prices.
Notwithstanding these measures, the ratings agency expects
the government's fiscal deficit to be higher than the
government's budgeted estimate, at 6 percent of GDP for the
financial year ending in March.
"Weaker-than-expected tax receipts, owing to weaker economic
growth, and higher-than-budgeted subsidies are the main reasons
behind it," S&P said, referring to its deficit outlook.
In March, the government had estimated the fiscal deficit at
5.1 percent of GDP for the ongoing financial year.
S&P projects the current account deficit for the financial
year to be 3.5 percent of GDP, below last year's 4.5 percent,
given the inflow of foreign direct investment, and portfolio
investments.
"However, if the current account deficit shows little
improvements going forward, the country's external position
could cease to be a supporting factor for the sovereign
ratings," S&P said.
India's current account deficit shrank by 24 percent in the
April-June period from an all time high in the previous quarter,
narrowly returning the balance of payments to surplus after an
earlier worrying slide towards dangerous territory.
